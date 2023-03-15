Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) at Purcell Pavilion should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Illinois securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.

The Fighting Illini lost their last game 73-58 against Maryland on Friday.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67

Illinois Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Illini beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on January 1 by a score of 90-86, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).

Illinois has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on January 1

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19

Illinois Performance Insights