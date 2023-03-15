Illinois vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) at Purcell Pavilion should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Illinois securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.
The Fighting Illini lost their last game 73-58 against Maryland on Friday.
Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- When the Fighting Illini beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on January 1 by a score of 90-86, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).
- Illinois has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
- The Fighting Illini have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on January 1
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18
- 85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 200th in college basketball) and have a +337 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Illinois puts up fewer points per contest (72.7) than its season average (75.9).
- The Fighting Illini are posting 79.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.2).
- Illinois surrenders 63.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67.4 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Fighting Illini have been racking up 71.1 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 75.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
