Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) at Purcell Pavilion is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Illinois coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.

In their last time out, the Fighting Illini lost 73-58 to Maryland on Friday.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini beat the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-86 win on January 1, which was their best win of the season.

The Fighting Illini have three wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Illinois has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

The Fighting Illini have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on January 1

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

On February 6, the Bulldogs claimed their signature win of the season, a 91-90 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank No. 24 in the AP's Top 25.

The Bulldogs have eight losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Mississippi State has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +337 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (200th in college basketball).

In conference games, Illinois puts up fewer points per contest (72.7) than its overall average (75.9).

The Fighting Illini are averaging 79.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.2).

Defensively, Illinois has played better at home this season, allowing 63.6 points per game, compared to 67.4 in away games.

The Fighting Illini's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 71.1 points a contest compared to the 75.9 they've averaged this season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights