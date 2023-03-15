Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) going head to head at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Fighting Illini suffered a 73-58 loss to Maryland.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini beat the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-86 win on January 1, which was their best victory of the season.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Illinois is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

The Fighting Illini have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on January 1

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 23). The Bulldogs brought home the 91-90 win at home on February 6.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.9 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 200th in college basketball.

Offensively, Illinois is putting up 72.7 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (75.9 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.

The Fighting Illini put up 79.9 points per game in home games, compared to 72.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

At home, Illinois is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game (63.6) than when playing on the road (67.4).

The Fighting Illini's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 71.1 points a contest compared to the 75.9 they've averaged this season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights