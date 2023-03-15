Illinois vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) going head to head at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Fighting Illini suffered a 73-58 loss to Maryland.
Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Illini beat the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-86 win on January 1, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Illinois is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
- The Fighting Illini have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on January 1
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18
- 85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win this season came against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 23). The Bulldogs brought home the 91-90 win at home on February 6.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 6
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19
- 71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini have a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.9 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 200th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Illinois is putting up 72.7 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (75.9 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
- The Fighting Illini put up 79.9 points per game in home games, compared to 72.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- At home, Illinois is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game (63.6) than when playing on the road (67.4).
- The Fighting Illini's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 71.1 points a contest compared to the 75.9 they've averaged this season.
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game, with a +373 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and give up 59.1 per contest (55th in college basketball).
- In SEC games, Mississippi State has averaged 5.9 fewer points (65.6) than overall (71.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Bulldogs are putting up 76.1 points per game, 14.5 more than they are averaging away (61.6).
- In 2022-23 Mississippi State is conceding 7.2 fewer points per game at home (56.8) than away (64).
- While the Bulldogs are posting 71.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 67.1 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.