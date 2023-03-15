The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 11, DeRozan produced 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 119-111 win versus the Rockets.

Below, we break down DeRozan's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.0 21.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.5 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.3 PRA 33.5 34.7 30.1 PR 27.5 29.6 24.8 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.6



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 18.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

The Bulls rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 118.6 points per game.

The Kings are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings have conceded 26.4 per contest, 29th in the NBA.

The Kings allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2022 35 18 6 4 0 0 0

