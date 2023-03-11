Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - March 11
Toyota Center is where the Chicago Bulls (30-36) and Houston Rockets (15-51) will go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Green are players to watch for the Bulls and Rockets, respectively.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Saturday, March 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
Bulls' Last Game
The Bulls won their most recent game versus the Nuggets, 117-96, on Wednesday. Zach LaVine was their high scorer with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach LaVine
|29
|5
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Nikola Vucevic
|25
|15
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Patrick Williams
|18
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
Bulls Players to Watch
- Vucevic leads his squad in rebounds per game (11.3), and also averages 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- LaVine is putting up 24.7 points, 4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Patrick Williams averages 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ayo Dosunmu averages 9.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach LaVine
|29.4
|4.7
|3.5
|0.6
|0.4
|2.8
|Nikola Vucevic
|16.8
|10.6
|2.6
|0.7
|0.6
|1.3
|DeMar DeRozan
|17.0
|2.7
|4.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.2
|Coby White
|10.7
|2.7
|3.2
|0.8
|0.2
|1.8
|Patrick Williams
|11.5
|3.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.5
|1.3
