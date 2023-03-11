Toyota Center is where the Chicago Bulls (30-36) and Houston Rockets (15-51) will go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Green are players to watch for the Bulls and Rockets, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Vucevic, Alperen Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls won their most recent game versus the Nuggets, 117-96, on Wednesday. Zach LaVine was their high scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 29 5 4 2 0 3 Nikola Vucevic 25 15 3 0 0 2 Patrick Williams 18 4 0 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic leads his squad in rebounds per game (11.3), and also averages 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

LaVine is putting up 24.7 points, 4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Patrick Williams averages 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 9.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 29.4 4.7 3.5 0.6 0.4 2.8 Nikola Vucevic 16.8 10.6 2.6 0.7 0.6 1.3 DeMar DeRozan 17.0 2.7 4.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 Coby White 10.7 2.7 3.2 0.8 0.2 1.8 Patrick Williams 11.5 3.2 0.9 0.9 0.5 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.