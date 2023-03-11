Bulls vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - March 11
The Chicago Bulls (30-36) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for their Saturday, March 11 game against the Houston Rockets (15-51) at Toyota Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Bulls enter this game on the heels of a 117-96 win against the Nuggets on Wednesday. In the Bulls' win, Zach LaVine led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding five rebounds and four assists).
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable (Thigh)
Bulls vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls put up 5.4 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Rockets allow (118.5).
- When Chicago scores more than 118.5 points, it is 15-8.
- In their last 10 games, the Bulls have been putting up 109.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 113.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Chicago connects on 10.2 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 2.9 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc (15th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.3%.
- The Bulls put up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (18th in the league), while allowing 110 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).
Bulls vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-8
|224
