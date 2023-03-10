UIC vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (21-8) against the UIC Flames (18-14) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Northern Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Flames' last outing on Thursday ended in a 72-47 win against Valparaiso.
UIC vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
UIC vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, UIC 56
UIC Schedule Analysis
- On February 12 versus the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings, the Flames notched their best win of the season, a 64-52 victory at home.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-52 at home over Drake (No. 45) on February 12
- 65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on March 4
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 159) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 177) on November 22
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames put up 57.6 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per contest (35th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential.
- UIC has averaged 2.2 fewer points in MVC play (55.4) than overall (57.6).
- The Flames score 55.2 points per game at home, and 58.6 on the road.
- At home UIC is conceding 55.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it is on the road (60.8).
- The Flames have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, generating 60.1 points per contest, 2.5 more than their season average of 57.6.
