Illinois State vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Illinois State Redbirds (23-7) and the Murray State Racers (15-15) squaring off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 10) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 win for Illinois State.
The Redbirds head into this contest following an 82-71 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.
Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Illinois State vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 71, Murray State 62
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- The Redbirds' signature win of the season came in an 87-76 victory on December 30 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings.
- The Redbirds have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Redbirds are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 45) on December 30
- 72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 16
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 65) on January 15
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 5
- 62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 122) on November 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds have a +238 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 69.6 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball and are allowing 61.7 per contest to rank 103rd in college basketball.
- In conference action, Illinois State scores more points per contest (71.8) than its overall average (69.6).
- The Redbirds are averaging 71.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- Illinois State is allowing 61.5 points per game this year at home, which is one fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (62.5).
- The Redbirds have been putting up 74 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.