UIC vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has the UIC Flames (17-14) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-22) at 9:30 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 66-57 win for UIC, who are favored by our model.
The Flames are coming off of a 65-58 win over Murray State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
UIC vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 66, Valparaiso 57
UIC Schedule Analysis
- On February 12, the Flames picked up their signature win of the season, a 64-52 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 46), according to our computer rankings.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-52 at home over Drake (No. 46) on February 12
- 65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 151) on March 4
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 158) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 178) on November 22
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have a -37 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 57.1 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball and are giving up 58.3 per outing to rank 39th in college basketball.
- With 55.4 points per game in MVC matchups, UIC is averaging 1.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (57.1 PPG).
- On offense, the Flames post 55.2 points per game at home, compared to 58.6 points per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, UIC has been better in home games this season, allowing 55.6 points per game, compared to 60.8 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Flames have been racking up 58.4 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 57.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
