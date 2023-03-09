The No. 7 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) meet in the Big Ten tournament Thursday at United Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Penn State matchup.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Illinois has covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times this season.

Penn State has put together a 17-11-1 record against the spread this season.

Nittany Lions games have hit the over 17 out of 29 times this season.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Illinois is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (36th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Fighting Illini have had the 61st-biggest change this season, dropping from +4000 at the start to +8000.

Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

