Thursday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-10) and the Bradley Braves (4-27) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-55 and heavily favors Missouri State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 9.

The Braves came out on top in their most recent outing 61-51 against Evansville on Saturday.

Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Bradley vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 77, Bradley 55

Bradley Schedule Analysis

When the Braves defeated the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked No. 196 in our computer rankings, on December 6 by a score of 72-61, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Bradley has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

72-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on December 6

61-51 on the road over Evansville (No. 278) on March 4

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 311) on November 19

Bradley Performance Insights