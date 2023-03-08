Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9) going head to head against the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-13) at 1:30 PM ET on March 8. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 victory for Kent State, who are favored by our model.
The teams square off once again after the Golden Flashes beat the Huskies 73-58 Saturday.
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 73, Northern Illinois 64
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies captured their best win of the season on November 12, when they claimed an 86-79 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings.
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 63) on November 12
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 7
- 85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 70) on February 15
- 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on February 18
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 89) on November 27
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies score 70.8 points per game (74th in college basketball) and give up 70.4 (316th in college basketball) for a +9 scoring differential overall.
- Northern Illinois scores fewer points in conference play (70.4 per game) than overall (70.8).
- In 2022-23 the Huskies are scoring 5.6 more points per game at home (73.9) than away (68.3).
- Northern Illinois is conceding fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (72.5).
- While the Huskies are putting up 70.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, producing 75 a contest.
