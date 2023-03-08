The No. 7 seed Seton Hall Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East) are 6-point favorites in the Big East Tournament when they square off against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (9-22, 3-17 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 5:30 PM on Fox Sports 1. Both teams hope to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Where: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Seton Hall -6 138.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats

  • DePaul has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in 22 of 31 games this season.
  • DePaul has a 148.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, DePaul has put together an 11-18-2 record against the spread.
  • DePaul has won in three, or 13.6%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
  • The Blue Demons have a record of 2-14 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +213 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that DePaul has a 31.9% chance of pulling out a win.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Seton Hall 13 43.3% 68.6 139.5 65.1 142.4 136.8
DePaul 22 71% 70.9 139.5 77.3 142.4 145.7

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

  • DePaul has covered the spread twice, and is 0-10 overall, in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Blue Demons have gone over the total six times.
  • DePaul has put together a 6-12-2 record against the spread in conference play this season.
  • The Blue Demons' 70.9 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.1 points, DePaul is 9-10-2 against the spread and 9-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Seton Hall vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Seton Hall 16-13-1 5-3 13-17-0
DePaul 11-18-2 6-9-1 15-15-1

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits

Seton Hall DePaul
9-6 Home Record 7-8
6-6 Away Record 2-12
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-1
8-3-1 Away ATS Record 5-8-1
70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4
66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4
6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0
5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.