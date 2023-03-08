The No. 7 seed Seton Hall Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East) are 6-point favorites in the Big East Tournament when they square off against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (9-22, 3-17 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 5:30 PM on Fox Sports 1. Both teams hope to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seton Hall -6 138.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats

DePaul has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in 22 of 31 games this season.

DePaul has a 148.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, DePaul has put together an 11-18-2 record against the spread.

DePaul has won in three, or 13.6%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Blue Demons have a record of 2-14 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +213 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that DePaul has a 31.9% chance of pulling out a win.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 13 43.3% 68.6 139.5 65.1 142.4 136.8 DePaul 22 71% 70.9 139.5 77.3 142.4 145.7

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

DePaul has covered the spread twice, and is 0-10 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Demons have gone over the total six times.

DePaul has put together a 6-12-2 record against the spread in conference play this season.

The Blue Demons' 70.9 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, DePaul is 9-10-2 against the spread and 9-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Seton Hall vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 16-13-1 5-3 13-17-0 DePaul 11-18-2 6-9-1 15-15-1

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits

Seton Hall DePaul 9-6 Home Record 7-8 6-6 Away Record 2-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-1 8-3-1 Away ATS Record 5-8-1 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.