DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Big East Tournament
The No. 7 seed Seton Hall Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East) are 6-point favorites in the Big East Tournament when they square off against the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (9-22, 3-17 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 5:30 PM on Fox Sports 1. Both teams hope to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.
DePaul vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Seton Hall
|-6
|138.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats
- DePaul has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in 22 of 31 games this season.
- DePaul has a 148.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, DePaul has put together an 11-18-2 record against the spread.
- DePaul has won in three, or 13.6%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
- The Blue Demons have a record of 2-14 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +213 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that DePaul has a 31.9% chance of pulling out a win.
DePaul vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Seton Hall
|13
|43.3%
|68.6
|139.5
|65.1
|142.4
|136.8
|DePaul
|22
|71%
|70.9
|139.5
|77.3
|142.4
|145.7
Additional DePaul Insights & Trends
- DePaul has covered the spread twice, and is 0-10 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Demons have gone over the total six times.
- DePaul has put together a 6-12-2 record against the spread in conference play this season.
- The Blue Demons' 70.9 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.1 points, DePaul is 9-10-2 against the spread and 9-12 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Seton Hall vs. DePaul Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Seton Hall
|16-13-1
|5-3
|13-17-0
|DePaul
|11-18-2
|6-9-1
|15-15-1
DePaul vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits
|Seton Hall
|DePaul
|9-6
|Home Record
|7-8
|6-6
|Away Record
|2-12
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-1
|8-3-1
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-1
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.4
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-6-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.