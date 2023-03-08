DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates will face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 125-122 loss to the Pacers, DeRozan tallied 23 points.

We're going to break down DeRozan's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 20.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 2.6 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.1 PRA 31.5 34.7 27.9 PR 26.5 29.6 22.8 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of DeMar DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 18.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

DeRozan's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.6 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.6 points per game, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 40.2 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 26 16 2 4 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add DeRozan or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.