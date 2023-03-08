Coby White and his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

White totaled seven points in his last game, which ended in a 125-122 loss versus the Pacers.

In this piece we'll dive into White's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.8 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.7 Assists 2.5 2.2 3.1 PRA -- 13.6 16.2 PR 10.5 11.4 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Coby White Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

He's taken 4.5 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are 10th in the league, giving up 112.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 40.2 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.5 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Coby White vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2021 11 2 2 0 0 0 0

