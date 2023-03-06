Blackhawks vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 6
The Ottawa Senators (32-26-4, on a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-36-5, losers of four straight). The game on Monday, March 6 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, TSN5, and RDS.
The Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 over their past 10 games, scoring 26 goals while giving up 32 in that time. On 28 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored four goals (14.3%).
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's contest.
Blackhawks vs. Senators Predictions for Monday
Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Senators 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (-260)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.9)
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a 8-5-13 record in overtime games this season and a 21-36-5 overall record.
- Chicago has earned 23 points (10-4-3) in its 17 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.
- Chicago has earned eight points (3-9-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Blackhawks have earned 38 points in their 27 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 16 games and registered 11 points with a record of 4-9-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-6-2 (14 points).
- The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 47 games. The Blackhawks finished 15-29-3 in those matchups (33 points).
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|15th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|2.44
|32nd
|16th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.6
|27th
|7th
|33.3
|Shots
|26.9
|31st
|20th
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|33.7
|28th
|6th
|24.9%
|Power Play %
|17.4%
|27th
|5th
|82.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.7%
|24th
Blackhawks vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, TSN5, and RDS
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
