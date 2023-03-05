Zach LaVine Player Prop Bets: Bulls vs. Pacers - March 5
Zach LaVine plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
Let's look at LaVine's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Pacers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|24.4
|28.4
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.7
|4.4
|Assists
|3.5
|4
|3
|PRA
|33.5
|33.1
|35.8
|PR
|29.5
|29.1
|32.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|2.4
Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Pacers
- LaVine is responsible for taking 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 25.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.
- LaVine's Bulls average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.
- The Pacers allow 117.3 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.
- The Pacers give up 45.8 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.
- Allowing 26.3 assists per contest, the Pacers are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Pacers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Zach LaVine vs. the Pacers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/15/2023
|43
|35
|11
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|38
|14
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10/26/2022
|35
|28
|6
|5
|6
|0
|1
