The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) are slated to match up on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Boo Buie is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern's Last Game

In its previous game, Northwestern lost to Penn State on Wednesday, 68-65 in OT. Buie scored a team-high 20 points (and added eight assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Boo Buie 20 5 8 3 0 2 Brooks Barnhizer 19 7 1 0 1 5 Ty Berry 10 5 0 0 0 2

Northwestern Players to Watch

Chase Audige gives the Wildcats 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 2.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ty Berry is posting 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 34.3% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Matthew Nicholson is putting up a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 6 points and 1.3 assists, making 57.4% of his shots from the floor.

Robbie Beran gives the Wildcats 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)