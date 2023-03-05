Sunday's game that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) versus the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Purdue is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Illinois. The two sides are projected to go under the 139.5 total.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Line: Purdue -7.5

Purdue -7.5 Point Total: 139.5

Illinois vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 73, Illinois 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Purdue

Pick ATS: Purdue (-7.5)



Purdue (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (139.5)



Purdue has a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season compared to Illinois, who is 15-11-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Boilermakers are 12-15-0 and the Fighting Illini are 11-15-0. The two teams score an average of 147.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total. Purdue is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Illinois has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game, with a +254 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.7 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per outing (70th in college basketball).

Illinois prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. It records 35.9 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2.

Illinois knocks down 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.

Illinois has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (141st in college basketball).

