Illinois vs. Purdue: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 5
The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Purdue Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup.
Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Illinois vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-7.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Purdue (-8)
|139.5
|-345
|+285
|PointsBet
|Purdue (-8)
|139.5
|-345
|+280
|Tipico
|Purdue (-7.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
Illinois vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Illinois has covered 14 times in 28 games with a spread this season.
- Purdue is 12-16-1 ATS this season.
- In the Boilermakers' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Oddsmakers have moved the Fighting Illini's national championship odds down from +4000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 61st-biggest change.
- With odds of +8000, Illinois has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
