The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) hope to end a four-game road losing streak at the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 45% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Illinois has an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 18th.

The Fighting Illini put up 12.5 more points per game (74.7) than the Boilermakers give up (62.2).

When Illinois allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 18-5.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Illinois is averaging 7.6 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (69.9).

In 2022-23 the Fighting Illini are giving up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.1).

At home, Illinois sinks 8 triples per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (6.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.5%).

Illinois Schedule