Coby White plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time out, a 125-104 loss to the Suns, White put up five points.

With prop bets in place for White, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.2 3.2 PRA -- 13.7 16.9 PR 11.5 11.5 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Coby White Insights vs. the Pacers

White has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 7.6% and 6.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

White's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.7.

The Pacers allow 117.3 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 45.8 rebounds per game.

The Pacers allow 26.3 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 33 25 3 2 5 0 2 1/24/2023 23 8 3 3 2 0 2 10/26/2022 12 6 3 0 2 0 1

