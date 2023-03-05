The MVC champion will be crowned on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Bradley Braves (25-8, 16-4 MVC) and the No. 2 Drake Bulldogs (26-7, 15-5 MVC) face off at 2:00 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Drake matchup.

Bradley vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Bradley vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Bradley vs. Drake Betting Trends

Bradley has covered 18 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Braves games have gone over the point total 16 out of 32 times this season.

Drake has compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Bulldogs' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.