Bradley vs. Drake: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - MVC Tournament Championship
The MVC champion will be crowned on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Bradley Braves (25-8, 16-4 MVC) and the No. 2 Drake Bulldogs (26-7, 15-5 MVC) face off at 2:00 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Drake matchup.
Bradley vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Bradley vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bradley Moneyline
|Drake Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bradley (-1.5)
|130.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Pick 'Em
|130.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Bradley (-1)
|131.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Bradley vs. Drake Betting Trends
- Bradley has covered 18 times in 32 games with a spread this season.
- Braves games have gone over the point total 16 out of 32 times this season.
- Drake has compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Bulldogs' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.