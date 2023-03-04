Saturday's game at Credit Union 1 Arena has the Murray State Racers (14-14) squaring off against the UIC Flames (16-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 win for Murray State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Flames are coming off of an 81-56 loss to Belmont in their most recent game on Thursday.

UIC vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

UIC vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 63, UIC 62

UIC Schedule Analysis

On February 12, the Flames claimed their best win of the season, a 64-52 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 169) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 176) on November 22

65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 180) on January 14

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7

66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 218) on December 4

UIC Performance Insights