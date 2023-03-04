UIC vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Credit Union 1 Arena has the Murray State Racers (14-14) squaring off against the UIC Flames (16-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 win for Murray State, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Flames are coming off of an 81-56 loss to Belmont in their most recent game on Thursday.
UIC vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
UIC vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 63, UIC 62
UIC Schedule Analysis
- On February 12, the Flames claimed their best win of the season, a 64-52 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 169) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 176) on November 22
- 65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 180) on January 14
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7
- 66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 218) on December 4
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 56.8 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
- Offensively, UIC is posting 54.9 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (56.8 points per game) is 1.9 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Flames have been worse at home this season, putting up 54.5 points per game, compared to 58.6 per game in road games.
- At home, UIC is ceding 5.3 fewer points per game (55.5) than away from home (60.8).
- The Flames have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 56.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.7 points fewer than the 56.8 they've scored this season.
