Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (18-9) and Southern Illinois Salukis (11-17) squaring off at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 83-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Salukis head into this matchup following an 85-76 loss to Northern Iowa on Thursday.

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Drake 83, Southern Illinois 63

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis captured their best win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.
  • Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (eight).

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 197) on November 26
  • 79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on February 23
  • 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on December 31
  • 105-59 at home over Evansville (No. 267) on February 25
  • 86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 267) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

  • The Salukis have a -21 scoring differential, putting up 73.6 points per game (45th in college basketball) and giving up 74.4 (351st in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Southern Illinois has averaged 72.7 points per game in MVC action, and 73.6 overall.
  • The Salukis are scoring more points at home (77.7 per game) than on the road (69.2).
  • At home Southern Illinois is allowing 73.0 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than it is on the road (76.3).
  • While the Salukis are posting 73.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 77.8 a contest.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.