Saturday's game at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-9) taking on the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-63 victory as our model heavily favors Kent State.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Huskies earned a 73-63 win against Eastern Michigan.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 74, Northern Illinois 63

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies beat the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 62-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 86-79 win on November 12 -- their signature victory of the season.

Northern Illinois has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 7

85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 67) on February 15

84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 73) on February 18

67-64 over Richmond (No. 86) on November 27

71-69 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on December 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Illinois Performance Insights