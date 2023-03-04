Saturday's game at Hulman Center has the Illinois State Redbirds (22-7) squaring off against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 victory for heavily favored Illinois State.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Redbirds earned a 73-56 victory over Evansville.

Illinois State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Illinois State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 71, Indiana State 59

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

When the Redbirds took down the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 48 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 87-76 on December 30, it was their season's best victory.

The Redbirds have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on February 16

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 61) on January 15

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 98) on January 5

70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on November 26

62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 121) on November 20

Illinois State Performance Insights