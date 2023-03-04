The No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (26-5) will square off in the Big East Tournament against the No. 7 seed DePaul Blue Demons (16-16) on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena, starting at 7:00 PM.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

DePaul vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Demons put up an average of 76.8 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats give up.
  • When DePaul gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 12-3.
  • When it scores more than 57.7 points, DePaul is 15-14.
  • The Wildcats put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Blue Demons give up (72.3).
  • Villanova is 15-0 when scoring more than 72.3 points.
  • Villanova is 25-5 when it allows fewer than 76.8 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 44.6% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Blue Demons allow to opponents (43.6%).

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 UConn L 72-69 Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 @ Marquette L 98-80 Al McGuire Center
3/3/2023 Providence W 67-54 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/4/2023 Villanova - Mohegan Sun Arena

