How to Watch the DePaul vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (26-5) will square off in the Big East Tournament against the No. 7 seed DePaul Blue Demons (16-16) on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena, starting at 7:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
DePaul vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 76.8 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats give up.
- When DePaul gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 12-3.
- When it scores more than 57.7 points, DePaul is 15-14.
- The Wildcats put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Blue Demons give up (72.3).
- Villanova is 15-0 when scoring more than 72.3 points.
- Villanova is 25-5 when it allows fewer than 76.8 points.
- The Wildcats are making 44.6% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Blue Demons allow to opponents (43.6%).
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|UConn
|L 72-69
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 98-80
|Al McGuire Center
|3/3/2023
|Providence
|W 67-54
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/4/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
