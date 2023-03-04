The No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (26-5) will square off in the Big East Tournament against the No. 7 seed DePaul Blue Demons (16-16) on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena, starting at 7:00 PM.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons put up an average of 76.8 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats give up.

When DePaul gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 12-3.

When it scores more than 57.7 points, DePaul is 15-14.

The Wildcats put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Blue Demons give up (72.3).

Villanova is 15-0 when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Villanova is 25-5 when it allows fewer than 76.8 points.

The Wildcats are making 44.6% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Blue Demons allow to opponents (43.6%).

