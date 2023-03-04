Saturday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (26-5) and DePaul Blue Demons (16-16) matching up at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 76-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Villanova, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Blue Demons head into this game on the heels of a 67-54 win over Providence on Friday.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 76, DePaul 64

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons registered their best win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-67.

The Blue Demons have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, DePaul is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins

98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on November 20

94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 72) on February 15

80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 109) on December 18

78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 124) on December 4

87-62 at home over Butler (No. 124) on February 8

DePaul Performance Insights