Eduardo Andre and Wesley Cardet Jr. are two players to watch when the Fresno State Bulldogs (10-19) and the Chicago State Cougars (11-19) play at Save Mart Center on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Stadium.

How to Watch Chicago State vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California TV: Stadium | Watch live on FuboTV

Chicago State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Chicago State fell to Gonzaga on Wednesday, 104-65. Its leading scorer was Jahsean Corbett with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahsean Corbett 22 7 1 2 0 4 Wesley Cardet Jr. 16 2 1 0 0 1 Elijah Weaver 11 5 1 0 0 2

Chicago State Players to Watch

Cardet paces the Cougars in scoring (16.8 points per game) and assists (3.2), and posts 5.2 rebounds. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Corbett is averaging a team-best 8.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 1.1 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Elijah Weaver is No. 1 on the Cougars in assists (3.3 per game), and averages 12.2 points and 4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bryce Johnson gives the Cougars 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brent Davis gets the Cougars 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)