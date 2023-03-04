Saturday's contest at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Evansville Purple Aces (11-17) taking on the Bradley Braves (3-27) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-61 victory as our model heavily favors Evansville.

The Braves fell in their last game 87-71 against Indiana State on Thursday.

Bradley vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Bradley vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 71, Bradley 61

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves defeated the No. 196-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Illinois Panthers, 72-61, on December 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Bradley has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 315) on November 19

