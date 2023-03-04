How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 4, with the Blackhawks having dropped three straight games.
You can see the Predators try to hold off the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/21/2022
|Blackhawks
|Predators
|4-2 NAS
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 220 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 150 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Seth Jones
|51
|7
|21
|28
|47
|41
|-
|Taylor Raddysh
|61
|14
|12
|26
|23
|26
|55.6%
|Philipp Kurashev
|60
|8
|16
|24
|21
|38
|44.2%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|60
|14
|8
|22
|33
|42
|39.5%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 12th in goals against, allowing 174 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The Predators rank 26th in the league with 169 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|59
|17
|39
|56
|27
|23
|-
|Matt Duchene
|58
|19
|31
|50
|48
|29
|53%
|Tyson Barrie
|62
|10
|33
|43
|29
|25
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|12
|16
|28
|21
|20
|59.1%
