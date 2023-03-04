The Nashville Predators will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 4, with the Blackhawks having dropped three straight games.

You can see the Predators try to hold off the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/21/2022 Blackhawks Predators 4-2 NAS

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 220 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 150 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Seth Jones 51 7 21 28 47 41 - Taylor Raddysh 61 14 12 26 23 26 55.6% Philipp Kurashev 60 8 16 24 21 38 44.2% Andreas Athanasiou 60 14 8 22 33 42 39.5%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 12th in goals against, allowing 174 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The Predators rank 26th in the league with 169 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Predators Key Players