The Maryland Terrapins (24-5) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Target Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Illinois vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Illini's 76.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 68.6 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
  • Illinois is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, Illinois is 19-4.
  • The Terrapins score 79.0 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • Maryland has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.
  • Maryland's record is 21-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.5 points.
  • This season the Terrapins are shooting 44.0% from the field, only 0.5% higher than Fighting Illini concede.
  • The Fighting Illini's 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.8 higher than the Terrapins have conceded.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 Nebraska L 90-57 State Farm Center
2/26/2023 @ Rutgers W 75-53 Jersey Mike's Arena
3/2/2023 Rutgers W 81-55 Target Center
3/3/2023 Maryland - Target Center

