Illinois vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (24-5) and Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8) matching up at Target Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on March 3.
The Fighting Illini took care of business in their most recent game 81-55 against Rutgers on Thursday.
Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Illinois vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 76, Illinois 68
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Illini's signature win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Fighting Illini brought home the 90-86 win at home on January 1.
- The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).
- Illinois has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
- According to the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 52) on February 9
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18
- 85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 109) on February 19
- 65-63 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini have a +352 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball.
- Illinois has averaged 3.8 fewer points in Big Ten games (72.7) than overall (76.5).
- The Fighting Illini score 79.9 points per game at home, and 72.2 on the road.
- At home Illinois is giving up 63.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than it is away (67.4).
- Over their past 10 games, the Fighting Illini are posting 70.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 76.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.