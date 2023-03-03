Friday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (20-9) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (21-7) going head to head at Ford Center has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee Tech, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on March 3.

In their last game on Saturday, the Panthers suffered a 66-61 loss to Tennessee Tech.

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Eastern Illinois 65

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers picked up their signature win of the season on January 14, when they took down the Little Rock Trojans, who rank No. 161 in our computer rankings, 44-33.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 17-5 (.773%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-62 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 166) on January 5

78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 214) on January 21

73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on February 9

51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 230) on December 10

63-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 242) on January 28

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights