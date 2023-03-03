A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the DePaul Blue Demons (15-16) host the Providence Friars (13-18) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Blue Demons will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Friars, losers of eight straight.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

DePaul vs. Providence Scoring Comparison

  • The Friars score an average of 60.9 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 72.9 the Blue Demons allow.
  • Providence is 13-13 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
  • When it scores more than 72.9 points, Providence is 4-0.
  • The Blue Demons record 77.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 62.8 the Friars give up.
  • DePaul has a 15-13 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
  • DePaul's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 60.9 points.
  • This season the Blue Demons are shooting 36.1% from the field, 13.2% lower than the Friars concede.
  • The Friars make 39.6% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/21/2023 @ Villanova L 67-64 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/25/2023 UConn L 72-69 Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 @ Marquette L 98-80 Al McGuire Center
3/3/2023 Providence - Mohegan Sun Arena

