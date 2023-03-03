How to Watch the DePaul vs. Providence Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the DePaul Blue Demons (15-16) host the Providence Friars (13-18) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Blue Demons will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Friars, losers of eight straight.
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
DePaul vs. Providence Scoring Comparison
- The Friars score an average of 60.9 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 72.9 the Blue Demons allow.
- Providence is 13-13 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
- When it scores more than 72.9 points, Providence is 4-0.
- The Blue Demons record 77.1 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 62.8 the Friars give up.
- DePaul has a 15-13 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
- DePaul's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 60.9 points.
- This season the Blue Demons are shooting 36.1% from the field, 13.2% lower than the Friars concede.
- The Friars make 39.6% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 67-64
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|UConn
|L 72-69
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 98-80
|Al McGuire Center
|3/3/2023
|Providence
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
