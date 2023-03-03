The Phoenix Suns (34-29) play the Chicago Bulls (29-34) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Bulls vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -5.5 222.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 36 of 63 games this season.
  • Chicago's contests this season have a 225.3-point average over/under, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Chicago has gone 32-31-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bulls have come away with 14 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bulls vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 38 60.3% 112.6 225.6 110.9 223.2 224.7
Bulls 36 57.1% 113.0 225.6 112.3 223.2 228.9

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice, and is 3-7 overall, over its past 10 games.
  • In the Bulls' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.581, 18-13-0 record) than on the road (.438, 14-18-0).
  • The Bulls score just 2.1 more points per game (113.0) than the Suns give up to opponents (110.9).
  • Chicago has put together a 25-12 ATS record and a 25-12 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Bulls vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 34-29 12-10 29-34
Bulls 32-31 10-5 26-37

Bulls vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Bulls
112.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.0
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
24-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-12
25-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-12
110.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.3
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
24-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-11
26-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-13

