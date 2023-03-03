The Phoenix Suns (34-29) play the Chicago Bulls (29-34) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSAZ. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Bulls vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 36 of 63 games this season.

Chicago's contests this season have a 225.3-point average over/under, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.

Chicago has gone 32-31-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have come away with 14 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bulls vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 38 60.3% 112.6 225.6 110.9 223.2 224.7 Bulls 36 57.1% 113.0 225.6 112.3 223.2 228.9

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has covered the spread twice, and is 3-7 overall, over its past 10 games.

In the Bulls' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.581, 18-13-0 record) than on the road (.438, 14-18-0).

The Bulls score just 2.1 more points per game (113.0) than the Suns give up to opponents (110.9).

Chicago has put together a 25-12 ATS record and a 25-12 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 34-29 12-10 29-34 Bulls 32-31 10-5 26-37

Bulls vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Bulls 112.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.0 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 24-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-12 25-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-12 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 24-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-11 26-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.