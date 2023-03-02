Southern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (19-8) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-16) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-63 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Salukis claimed a 105-59 win against Evansville.
Southern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Southern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 81, Southern Illinois 63
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis notched their signature win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.
- Southern Illinois has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).
- The Panthers have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 207) on November 26
- 79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 238) on February 23
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 238) on December 31
- 105-59 at home over Evansville (No. 266) on February 25
- 86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 266) on December 29
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 73.6 points per game (45th in college basketball) and giving up 74 (349th in college basketball).
- Southern Illinois has averaged 1.1 fewer points in MVC play (72.5) than overall (73.6).
- In 2022-23 the Salukis are scoring 9.2 more points per game at home (77.7) than on the road (68.5).
- Southern Illinois is conceding fewer points at home (73 per game) than away (75.5).
- The Salukis have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 77.5 points per contest, 3.9 more than their season average of 73.6.
