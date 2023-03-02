Thursday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (19-8) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-16) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-63 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Salukis claimed a 105-59 win against Evansville.

Southern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Southern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 81, Southern Illinois 63

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis notched their signature win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.

Southern Illinois has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).

The Panthers have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 207) on November 26

79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 238) on February 23

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 238) on December 31

105-59 at home over Evansville (No. 266) on February 25

86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 266) on December 29

Southern Illinois Performance Insights