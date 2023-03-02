Thursday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (21-7) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-16) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored Illinois State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Redbirds enter this matchup after a 78-49 win against Valparaiso on Saturday.

Illinois State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Illinois State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 74, Evansville 59

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 16, the Redbirds beat the Northern Iowa Panthers (No. 52 in our computer rankings) by a score of 72-70.

The Redbirds have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 53) on December 30

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 67) on January 15

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 96) on January 5

62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 125) on November 20

70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Illinois State Performance Insights