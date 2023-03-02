Thursday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (21-7) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-16) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored Illinois State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Redbirds enter this matchup after a 78-49 win against Valparaiso on Saturday.

Illinois State vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Illinois State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Illinois State 74, Evansville 59

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 16, the Redbirds beat the Northern Iowa Panthers (No. 52 in our computer rankings) by a score of 72-70.
  • The Redbirds have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 53) on December 30
  • 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 67) on January 15
  • 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 96) on January 5
  • 62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 125) on November 20
  • 70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on November 26

Illinois State Performance Insights

  • The Redbirds put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per contest (104th in college basketball). They have a +210 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.
  • In MVC games, Illinois State has averaged 2.1 more points (71.2) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
  • The Redbirds are putting up more points at home (71.5 per game) than away (65.3).
  • Illinois State concedes 61.5 points per game at home, and 62.3 away.
  • The Redbirds have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 71.8 points per contest, 2.7 more than their season average of 69.1.

