Illinois State vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (21-7) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-16) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored Illinois State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Redbirds enter this matchup after a 78-49 win against Valparaiso on Saturday.
Illinois State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
Illinois State vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 74, Evansville 59
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 16, the Redbirds beat the Northern Iowa Panthers (No. 52 in our computer rankings) by a score of 72-70.
- The Redbirds have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 53) on December 30
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 67) on January 15
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 96) on January 5
- 62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 125) on November 20
- 70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on November 26
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per contest (104th in college basketball). They have a +210 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.
- In MVC games, Illinois State has averaged 2.1 more points (71.2) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
- The Redbirds are putting up more points at home (71.5 per game) than away (65.3).
- Illinois State concedes 61.5 points per game at home, and 62.3 away.
- The Redbirds have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 71.8 points per contest, 2.7 more than their season average of 69.1.
