Illinois vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Target Center has the Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8) taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-62 win as our model heavily favors Illinois.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Fighting Illini claimed a 75-53 victory over Rutgers.
Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Illinois vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 77, Rutgers 62
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Illini took down the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-86 win on January 1, which was their best win of the season.
- The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).
- Illinois has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 9
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 69) on December 18
- 85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19
- 65-63 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game with a +326 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (27th in college basketball) and give up 65.1 per contest (200th in college basketball).
- Illinois' offense has been less productive in Big Ten contests this year, tallying 72.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.4 PPG.
- The Fighting Illini are scoring 79.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.2).
- Defensively, Illinois has played better in home games this year, ceding 63.6 points per game, compared to 67.4 when playing on the road.
- The Fighting Illini's offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 69.1 points a contest compared to the 76.4 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.