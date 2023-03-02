Thursday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (10-17) and Bradley Braves (3-26) squaring off at Hulman Center has a projected final score of 71-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Braves enter this game following a 64-38 loss to UIC on Saturday.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Bradley vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 71, Bradley 57

Bradley Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Braves took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers on the road on December 6 by a score of 72-61.

Bradley has seven losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Bradley is 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on November 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Bradley Performance Insights