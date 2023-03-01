How to Watch the Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (9-20) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-19) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Northwestern vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up 10.1 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (74.0).
- When Northwestern gives up fewer than 63.4 points, it is 6-1.
- When it scores more than 74.0 points, Northwestern is 5-1.
- The 63.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are 7.9 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (71.3).
- When Rutgers puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 5-1.
- Rutgers is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Scarlet Knights are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (47.7%).
- The Wildcats' 36.0 shooting percentage is 15.2 lower than the Scarlet Knights have conceded.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Minnesota
|W 76-62
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/23/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 64-57
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 80-64
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|3/1/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Target Center
