The Northwestern Wildcats (9-20) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-19) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up 10.1 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (74.0).

When Northwestern gives up fewer than 63.4 points, it is 6-1.

When it scores more than 74.0 points, Northwestern is 5-1.

The 63.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights average are 7.9 fewer points than the Wildcats allow (71.3).

When Rutgers puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 5-1.

Rutgers is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (47.7%).

The Wildcats' 36.0 shooting percentage is 15.2 lower than the Scarlet Knights have conceded.

Northwestern Schedule