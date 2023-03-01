Wednesday's contest that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (9-20) versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-19) at Target Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Northwestern. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Wildcats are coming off of an 80-64 loss to Nebraska in their last game on Sunday.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 70, Rutgers 67

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats picked up their best win of the season on November 13, when they defeated the Pennsylvania Quakers, who rank No. 105 in our computer rankings, 63-55.

The Wildcats have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).

Northwestern has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 125) on January 29

76-62 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 18

84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 187) on November 19

64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 192) on December 17

66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 196) on December 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northwestern Performance Insights