Northwestern vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (9-20) versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-19) at Target Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Northwestern. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Wildcats are coming off of an 80-64 loss to Nebraska in their last game on Sunday.
Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northwestern vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern 70, Rutgers 67
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats picked up their best win of the season on November 13, when they defeated the Pennsylvania Quakers, who rank No. 105 in our computer rankings, 63-55.
- The Wildcats have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).
- Northwestern has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 125) on January 29
- 76-62 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 18
- 84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 187) on November 19
- 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 192) on December 17
- 66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 196) on December 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a -217 scoring differential, falling short by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 63.9 points per game, 207th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.3 per contest to rank 324th in college basketball.
- Northwestern scores fewer points in conference play (61.3 per game) than overall (63.9).
- The Wildcats are putting up more points at home (65.2 per game) than on the road (61.9).
- In 2022-23 Northwestern is allowing 10 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (77.2).
- In their previous 10 games, the Wildcats are putting up 64.7 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average (63.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.