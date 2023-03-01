How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - March 1
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Penn State Nittany Lions (17-12, 8-10 Big Ten) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 41% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
- Northwestern is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 182nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions rank 287th.
- The Wildcats record 67.9 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Nittany Lions allow.
- Northwestern is 11-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern is posting 68.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is performing better on offense, averaging 69.9 points per contest.
- The Wildcats allow 59.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.9 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Northwestern has fared worse when playing at home this year, draining 7.8 treys per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 per game and a 34.5% percentage in road games.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Iowa
|W 80-60
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 66-62
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 75-59
|Xfinity Center
|3/1/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|3/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
