Wednesday's contest that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (15-12) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-13) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Illinois, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 1.

The Huskies are coming off of an 84-80 win over Central Michigan in their last outing on Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 71, Eastern Michigan 65

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies picked up their best win of the season on November 12 by registering an 86-79 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 61-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northern Illinois is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 62) on January 7

85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 65) on February 15

84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on February 18

67-64 over Richmond (No. 89) on November 27

88-63 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 8

Northern Illinois Performance Insights