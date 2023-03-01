Wednesday's contest that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (15-12) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-13) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Illinois, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 1.

The Huskies are coming off of an 84-80 win over Central Michigan in their last outing on Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northern Illinois 71, Eastern Michigan 65

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

  • The Huskies picked up their best win of the season on November 12 by registering an 86-79 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 61-ranked team in our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northern Illinois is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 62) on January 7
  • 85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 65) on February 15
  • 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on February 18
  • 67-64 over Richmond (No. 89) on November 27
  • 88-63 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 8

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

  • The Huskies score 71.1 points per game (72nd in college basketball) and give up 70.6 (318th in college basketball) for a +14 scoring differential overall.
  • Northern Illinois' points-per-game average in MAC games (71.1 per game) equals its overall average.
  • The Huskies are scoring 74 points per game this year when playing at home, which is five more points than they're averaging away from home (69).
  • In 2022-23, Northern Illinois is allowing 69.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.4.
  • In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been putting up 73 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 71.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

