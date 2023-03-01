The Illinois State Redbirds (19-6) are potential contenders to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +20000 on the moneyline, the best odds in the MVC and the 32nd-best odds of all college basketball teams.

At 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, the Redbirds challenge the Drake Bulldogs on the road.

Redbirds NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Illinois State Team Stats

The Redbirds are 9-3 at home, 8-3 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

In MVC action, Illinois State is 13-2. That's compared to a 6-4 record outside of the conference.

So far this year, Illinois State is posting 68.9 points per game (115th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendering 61.5 points per contest (104th-ranked).

Illinois State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-2 | Q2 Record: 3-2 | Q3 Record: 5-2 | Q4 Record: 9-0

Illinois State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

