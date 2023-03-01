Oddsmakers have given the DePaul Blue Demons (14-13) +50000 moneyline odds to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on DePaul with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Blue Demons are on the road against the Providence Friars. Tip time is set for 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18.

Blue Demons NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Think the Blue Demons have what it takes to win it all? Check out their futures odds, plus tons of other ways to bet, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Use our link and get the best offer for first-time depositors!

DePaul Team Stats

This year, the Blue Demons are 8-6 at home while putting together a 4-6 record on the road and going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In Big East games, DePaul is 7-9. That's compared to a 7-4 record outside of the conference.

Although DePaul is allowing 72.6 points per game (21st-worst in college basketball) on defense, its offense has been strong, as it ranks 23rd-best in college basketball by putting up 77.5 points per game.

DePaul Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-6 | Q2 Record: 3-5 | Q3 Record: 6-2 | Q4 Record: 4-0

1-6 | 3-5 | 6-2 | 4-0 DePaul has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (six).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, DePaul is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins, but also tied for the 20th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, DePaul is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.