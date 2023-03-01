Bulls vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - March 1
The Chicago Bulls (28-34) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of a Wednesday, March 1 game against the Detroit Pistons (15-47) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.
In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Bulls suffered a 104-98 loss to the Raptors. In the losing effort, Nikola Vucevic paced the Bulls with 23 points.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Achilles), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Hip), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)
Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and NBCS-CHI
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls score 113.0 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pistons allow.
- Chicago is 14-5 when scoring more than 119.2 points.
- The Bulls have been scoring 104.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much lower than the 113.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Chicago knocks down 10.3 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (14th in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.
- The Bulls put up 111.0 points per 100 possessions (20th in the league), while allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).
Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-5.5
|224
