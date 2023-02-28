Patrick Beverley and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 102-82 win over the Wizards, Beverley totaled .

Below we will look at Beverley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.3 7.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.3 PRA -- 12.1 13.4 PR -- 9.5 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the Raptors

Beverley's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.9 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Raptors are eighth in the league, allowing 112.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors are 10th in the NBA, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 26 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Patrick Beverley vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2022 23 10 2 3 2 1 0 2/16/2022 29 10 2 3 2 1 1

