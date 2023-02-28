DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 102-82 win versus the Wizards, DeRozan totaled 29 points, six assists and two steals.

Let's look at DeRozan's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.3 20.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 2.9 Assists 5.5 5.1 6.0 PRA 32.5 35 29.7 PR 27.5 29.9 23.7 3PM 0.5 0.5 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of DeMar DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, DeMar DeRozan has made 9.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 19.4% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.9 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Raptors concede 112.2 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors allow 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

Conceding 26 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

The Raptors are the 17th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 36 9 6 7 0 0 1 11/6/2022 37 20 5 2 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add DeRozan or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.